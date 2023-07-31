We often talk about heat warnings, but what exactly does it mean? We asked the Professor Nicholas Montano, full professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan and director of Internal Medicine at the General Hospital of the Lombard capital. How many and what are the heat alert levels? «A heat wave is such when they register very high temperatures for several consecutive days, often combined with high humidity, strong solar radiation and low wind. For these reasons there is a general temperature-threshold beyond which the alarm is triggeredbut the heat alert cannot apply to the whole national territory because the conditions are locally variable and can change the perception of temperatures and their effect. The Ministry of Health provides for four levels of risk (from 1 to 4) marked by as many colors: green, yellow, orange, red (see the graph, ed)”.