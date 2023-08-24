The drop in temperatures scheduled for Sunday of this week will be preceded by a Friday in which temperatures will exceed 40 degrees in various parts of the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency activated the warning for strong heat for nine hours on Friday in the Region of Murcia.

Specifically, the alert will be orange level in the capital and Vega del Segura, where 40 degrees will be exceeded. The notice will be active from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On the other hand, during the same period the rest of the Community remains below the yellow level due to temperatures that can reach up to 38 degrees in the Altiplano, Northwest, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas.

At the moment, the Aemet does not establish any warning for the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón areas, which during this Thursday recorded maximum temperatures close to 36 degrees.

They will be the last blows of the fourth wave of summer heat, which will end abruptly on Sunday with a drop of up to 10 degrees in the maximum temperatures recorded in the Region of Murcia. The person responsible will be the entry of a polar air mass that may be accompanied by storms, which will form as the week progresses.