Genoa – In Liguria this morning the peak of the heat wave was reached which brought the Ministry of Health to issue red dot for the first time once since the beginning of the summer, almost 37 degrees in the province of La Spezia where in Castelnuovo Magra the Ligurian Regional Agency for Environmental Protection recorded 36.9 degrees. In the Municipality of La Spezia, 36 degrees were reached, in Genoa Bolzaneto 35.5, while in the functional center of Arpal in Genoa Foce 33.9. The high humidity level makes the perceived temperatures in Liguria rise above 40 degrees. Arpal recorded a humidity of 63% in Genoa Sant’Ilario, 55% in Genoa Foce, 54% in Genoa Voltri and Quezzi, 50% in Portofino and Rapallo, 57% in Santa Margherita Ligure, 43% in La Spezia. Due to the heat wave At the moment there are no reported peaks of ignitions in the emergency rooms of Liguria, where out of 13 facilities only 2 are “very crowded”, Bordighera (Imperia) and Lavagna (Genoa).

The interim president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana has issued an ordinance valid in all municipalities of the Region with a population greater than 10,000 inhabitants equal to 71% of the resident population which imposes the ban on working between 12.30 and 16.00, in the agricultural, floricultural, building and similar sectors, in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun.

The Arpal index

In the meantime, it’s online (at this address) a new tool from Arpal to calculate the index of physiological discomfort from heat. The aim is to make available to citizens with free access the calculation of the index of physiological discomfort (called heat index (Hi)), one of the most common indicators used to evaluate if and to what extent the conditions of the thermal environment (temperature and humidity of the air) can compromise the health of the population. Arpal has in fact created a system that allows you to know, for a given Ligurian area, data relating to average hourly temperature and humiditythe heat index and the level of physiological discomfort due to heat detected by numerous Omirl stations (Osservatorio Meteo Idrologico della Regione Liguria). By clicking on a point on the map or on the list of provinces it is possible to download the data of the last week, the last month or on monthly intervals (for June, July, August or September of the current year). Based on the climatology of Liguria, local discomfort thresholds have been identified: Hi < 30 C: no physiological discomfort due to heat; Hi between 30 C and 35 C physiological discomfort due to heat; Hi between 35 C and 40 C: physiological discomfort due to very heat; H above 40 C: physiological discomfort due to extreme heat.

The forecasts

SKY AND PHENOMENA: Stable and sunny weather conditions persist apart from some passing clouds and local accumulations of cumuliform clouds over the mountains in the central hours.

WINDS: light or moderate northerly in the morning on the Central-West, tending to rotate from the East/Southeast on the Imperia area and from the western quadrants on the Central-East; from the afternoon prevailing breeze regime.

SEA: slightly rough or almost calm.

CIVIL PROTECTION REPORTS: high physiological discomfort due to heat.

SKY AND PHENOMENA: The weather scenario does not change so another torrid, clear day awaits us with cumulus clouds in the afternoon on the reliefs, generally harmless.

WINDS: Breezy on the coasts; light from the north, tending to shift from the south in the central hours inland.

SEA: Calm or slightly rough in the West.

CIVIL PROTECTION REPORTS: Heat discomfort.