The African anticyclone will dominate in the next few hours too: the cities with the red dot

Italy is called to resist this new heat wave that is putting the population’s resistance to the test. While waiting for a desirable change in meteorological direction, the watchword is only one: caution. The forecasts indicate another scorching week for the boot, under the unchallenged influence of theAfrican Anticyclone. The weather conditions will be stable and sunny from North to South, but what is most worrying is the intense and abnormal heat that awaits us. Also tomorrow, Tuesday 16 July, the Ministry of Health has issued a red flag for several cities due to heat waves.

Italy will be tinged with red tomorrow, July 16th.

There are 12 cities that will be characterized by the maximum alert level tomorrow: Viterbo, Trieste, Rieti, Rome, Perugia, Pescara, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Ancona, Bologna and Campobasso. These locations, already under alert today, will face critical conditions with temperatures that could reach 40/42 degrees in the South and Sicily. A significant increase in the mercury column is also expected in the North, accompanied by rising humidity levels, a dangerous mix for public health.

The orange alert level will be active for Bolzano, Palermo and Turinindicating weather conditions that may represent a risk to the health of the most vulnerable groups. Cities with a yellow dot, which nevertheless present less serious risks, are Bari, Brescia, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Venice and Verona.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 16 July, stable and sunny weather is expected throughout Italy. Possible cloudiness could appear from the morning on the Alpine areas of Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige, with showers or thunderstorms on the mountains in the afternoon and evening. In the hottest hours, scattered cloudiness will also affect the rest of the Alpine arc, the Apennines and Puglia.

The climate will inevitably be hot and muggy: maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 30 and 36 degrees in the North, 32/37 degrees in the Center and Sardinia, and 33/40 degrees in the South and Sicily. Winds will be weak or breeze-like, contributing little to mitigating the oppressive heat.

Health authorities recommend avoiding direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours, hydrating frequently, and paying particular attention to the most vulnerable subjects.