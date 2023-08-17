Saturday of great heat over Italy with red dot in 9 cities: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Latina, Perugia, Rieti and Rome. While always on Saturday there is an orange sticker in 5 cities: Frosinone, Palermo, Turin, Trieste and Verona. This is what the Ministry of Health’s bulletin on heat waves highlights, which monitors 27 capitals of the country. In the rest of the 13 cities it is yellow, no city will be spared from the increase in temperatures.

The red dot indicates the highest level of heat alert with “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people suffering from chronic diseases – recalls the ministry – The more prolonged the heat wave, the greater the negative effects expected on health”.