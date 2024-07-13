Scorching heat and hailstorms: Italy split in two on this ambiguous weekend in July

A scorching weekend is what will involve much of Italy, with temperatures that promise to reach extreme peaks. Today, Saturday 13 July, the Ministry of Health has issued a maximum level alert, the red dotfor 11 cities. This alert level indicates possible negative effects on the health of at-risk individuals, such as the elderly and children. The entire population is urged to pay maximum attention.

Red alert for several Italian cities: temperatures will touch 40°

The cities under the red dot are Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. These locations were already on alert yesterday, increasing the risk of negative effects on the population. Prolonged heat waves, in fact, can have serious consequences on health, with an increasing impact as high temperatures persist.

The heat will be felt especially in the center-south, where temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees. In these regions, the sun will shine unchallenged, contributing to further raising the mercury column.

In the north, however, the weather situation will be different. The morning will still see compact clouds and residual cloudiness with scattered thunderstorms, especially along the Alpine and pre-Alpine belt. The north-east will be particularly affected, where rain could persist until the afternoon. However, a clear improvement is expected for the evening, which will reserve a typically summery Sunday across the peninsula.

Cities with a yellow dot, which indicate a level one alert, include Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice and Verona. These locations will have to deal with high temperatures but less extreme than the cities in red dot.

Heatwave Recommendations

With the ongoing heat wave, the Ministry of Health recommends taking some precautions to protect your health: