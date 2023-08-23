Genoa – Even the day of Friday 25 Augustin Genoa, will be marked by the red dot for heat wave risk, the highest possible alert level: this is the indication that comes from today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. From Tuesday the Ligurian capital is distinguished by the red dot and with the indication of Friday it will arrive at four consecutive days high alert for hot.

Temperatures

Yesterday the thermometers indicated temperatures over the 40 degrees threshold in various locations, such as Riccò del Golfo (SP) and Ellera – Foglietto (SV). The forecast for the next few days is still warm throughout the week.

The region’s toll-free number

The InformAnziani regional toll-free number 800 593 235 is valid throughout the region, responds 7 days a week from 8 to 20 and is available to the most fragile or elderly people in difficulty for the delivery of medicines or home shopping. The service is provided by social guardians, around 140 throughout Liguria, half of which in Genoa, who are also supported by volunteers for telephone monitoring and for a telephone company service.