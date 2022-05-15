Sinaloa.- Although itinerant tradein Culiacán projects economic improvements after the events of Children’s Day and Mother’s Day, they consider that when the hot or rainy season arrives it is when they are most affected for being on the streets and sidewalks, as this harms them in loss of merchandise and sales, up to 50 percent.

