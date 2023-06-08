The 2023 Heat Awards ceremony will take place TODAY, Thursday June 8 in the Dominican Republic, where the most important exponents of the Latin American music scene will shine. In this eighth edition of the famous award ceremony, the most outstanding artists are Carol G. and Feid, who lead the nominations with a total of six each. In this installment, three new and exciting award categories have been included. Among them are best music content or platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Below, we tell you all the details so you don’t miss this long-awaited event.

The 2023 Heat Awards ceremony will be held in the Dominican Republic. Photo: composition LR

When are the 2023 Heat Awards?

The 2023 Heat Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 8 and the event will be on the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Heat Awards 2023: schedule by countries

The ceremony of the Heat Awards 2023 It will start at 4:00 pm (Mexican time). We show you the TRANSMISSION SCHEDULES of each country.

Peru: 4.00 pm

Ecuador: 4.00 p.m.

Colombia: 4.00 p.m.

Mexico: 4.00 pm

Chile: 6.00 pm

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 p.m.

Argentina: 6.00 pm

Brazil: 6.00 pm

United States (Florida): 5.00 pm

Spain: 12:00 am (Friday, June 9)

Where to watch the 2023 Heat Awards?

To enjoy all the details of the Heat 2023 Awards, you must access the streaming of the applicationLosHeat.TV. In addition, you can also watch it live from the HTV Channel.

The Heat Awards ceremony will take place on June 8. Photo: Instagram

How can I watch HTV channel LIVE?

The eighth installment of theheat awards2023 will be broadcast through the HTV channel signal on 272 DirecTV, 389 and 610 on Movistar TV, and 84 on Claro TV.

Which Peruvians will be present at the 2023 Heat Awards?

The 2023 Heat Awards will take place this Thursday, June 8 in the town of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. In this regard, Álvaro Rod, Cielo Torres, Caesar B.K., Jean Pierre Nunezbetter known as ‘JP El Chamaco’, andKate Candela,former member of Son Tentación, will be present at this ceremony. Also, it will be presentedaustin palaunominated for one of the awards.

In addition, as already mentioned, Yahaira Plasencia will be in charge of presenting one of the categories of this award.

Peruvian singers make people talk at the 2023 Heat Awards. Photo: Instagram

Heat Awards 2023: when did voting close?

Voting for the 2023 Heat Awards was available until May 15. Currently, not one more vote will be received.

