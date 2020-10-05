Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic’s latest pictures are in the news these days, in which she is seen with her son on her lap. Natasha is very active on social media and often shares photos and videos with fans. Natasha has shared these pictures of her son on the completion of two months.

Natasha Stankovic, sharing these photos with son Agastya, wrote in the caption, ‘2-month-old Agastya.’ As soon as Natasha shared her pictures with her son, people commented fiercely and they started getting lots of congratulations.



A fan wrote – If someone is cute, someone said – Agastya looks like his father hearty. Most people said that Agastya Sem looks like his father’s hearty. Another fan said – Son has gone to the father and someone wrote – Mashaallah is a small hearty Pandya.

Recently, another photo shared by Natasha was in the news. Was visible Both Natasha and Agastya were seen in blue color jerseys.