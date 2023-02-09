The number of fatalities from the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday. According to the authorities, 9,057 deaths occurred in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria. Similarly, there are more than 58,000 injured, many with fractures and serious cuts.

However, the efforts to rescue those who are under the rubble continue and the hopes of hundreds of families to see their loved ones again continue.

According to reports, 6,444 buildings in ten provinces in south-eastern Turkey collapsed and The city of Alejandreta (in Turkish İskenderun), located in the province of Hatay, has been one of the most affected.

These images, for example, show the before and after of one of the main roads, where two famous hotels, the Ontur and the Emin, were located.

You can see the Ontur and Emin hotels on the right.

The destruction is evident and, precisely, a couple of blocks from this place, one of the events that has most moved Internet users occurred, after rescue teams released a video of his work. In this one, several men can be seen doing their best to get a dog out of the rubble alive.

The animal was completely immobilized, as it was surrounded by concrete blocks and rods that threatened to pierce its body if it made a wrong move. He had a wound on his snout and traces of blood, yet he received water from the rescuers’ hands.

The minutes dragged on and at times the animal squealed into the air, rushing those who helped it, but finally could be salvaged in apparently good condition.

The voices of thanks to the entire team resounded on networks, platforms on which each of the men is cataloged as ‘heroes’.

