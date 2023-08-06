According to the Ipsos LGBT+ Pride 2023 surveya an average of 4% of adults in 30 countries identify as bisexual. This is without counting the people who still do not dare to speak openly about their sexual orientation due to fear of criticism or social exclusion. For them, the series ‘Heartstopper’ was created, which narrates the tender adolescent romance between Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

“The representation of bisexual people in television programs is very important. Over the years, representation may have existed, but it has been full of prejudices or negative clichés. Representing bisexual people as promiscuous, undecided in their sexual orientation or people that cannot be trusted,” explains Alex Hernández Muro, psychologist, president and project director of the More Equality Peru Association.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XL2uitZ0TvY Nick Nelson discovers his bisexuality by falling in love with Charlie. Video: Netflix

‘Heartstopper’: how does the love story between Nick and Charlie help make bisexuality visible?

The popular Netflix series returns with its second season. Alice Osman, the creator of the graphic novel on which this series of the red N is based, understands perfectly the ‘double discrimination’ bisexual people face from gay and straight people.

“The questioning that bisexuality is a valid sexual orientation is one of the big problems for people to refuse to accept their sexual orientation. For this reason, bisexual people take years to come out of the closet or have to do it constantly, because people They don’t believe them,” remarks Hernández Muro.

Nick's mother did not hesitate to support him when he told her about his bisexuality.

This problem is evident in the character of nick nelson, who upon discovering his bisexuality must face the prejudices of his close circle. For example, her brother invalidates her orientation by claiming that he is gay and not bisexual. However, the support of his parents is vital so that the young man can accept himself and remain proud of himself.

“Many people decide to hide their sexuality from their family or friends due to discrimination, which represents great difficulty in discovering themselves freely. In the same way, this can affect them at school, work and financially,” adds psychologist Karen Vigo Martínez. .

‘Heartstopper’: what do social networks say?

On social networks, thousands of users have expressed that the teen romance series has helped them better understand their sexual orientation and has made visible the discrimination faced by bisexual people.

Likewise, netizens highlighted the importance of education in schools about the diversity of sexual orientations so that more and more young people can access timely information and that their self-discovery process is more bearable.

Undoubtedly, many young people and adults dream of living the ‘Heartstopper’ experience. This consists of enjoying a pure, healthy and prejudice-free romance, with a support network made up of friends and family who support you and love you just the way you are.