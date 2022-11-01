Actor Kit Connor, known from the popular Netflix series heart stopper , announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is bisexual. The Brit, who has a fledgling relationship with a boy in the series, would rather not have shared this. He previously left Twitter because users kept asking him if there is also an LGBT person outside the series.

“Congratulations for forcing an 18-year-old to out self,” wrote Connor in his tweet, also noting that ‘some’ missed the ‘point of the show’. heart stopper is about gay high school student Charlie (Joe Locke) who falls in love with his classmate Nick (Connor). The series is about self-acceptance.

Before coming out on social media, Connor was accused by critics of ‘queer baiting’, which can be described as impersonating an LGBTQ person, or making people believe that you are queer when you are not, in order to attract fans in that community. to bind you. Pop star Harry Styles, who openly supports LGBTI fans and often dresses androgynous, is sometimes accused of this. See also “We can’t keep quiet”, says truck driver leader

It was very important for fans of the series to know whether their idol Connor, like his character, is also LGBT, and although the actor has said he understands this in the past, he has also indicated several times that he has the speculations about found his disposition annoying. In a radio program he said he found the pressure from outside ‘dangerous’. ,,I feel confident and comfortable about my sexuality, but I don’t like labels and things like that. I’m not really into that and I don’t feel like I have to label myself, especially not publicly,” Connor said a while back.

Connor gets a lot of reactions to his tweet from Heartstopper colleagues. “I don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then happily spend time speculating about sexual orientations and judgments about stereotypes,” said creator Alice Oseman. “You don’t owe anyone anything. I’m so proud of you, my friend,” writes Joe Locke.