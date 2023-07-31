Netflix has prepared the long-awaited PREMIERE of ‘Heartstopper’. The first season of the series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke left an important revelation at its end. After that, the relationship between its young stars is about to develop, although it would not be as the fans expect, as a new drama is coming, especially when a trip to Paris crosses their path. If you do not want to miss any chapter, in the following lines we will give you more details.

The new installment of ‘Heartstopper’ promises more love and butterflies in the air. Know the details. Photo: Netflix

When does the second season of ‘Heartstopper’ premiere in Peru?

The second season of ‘Heartstopper’ can be seen on Netflix Peru from August 3. You just have to have your profile active and ready.

When does ‘Heartstopper’, season 2, come out in Mexico?

As in Peru, season 2 of ‘Heartstopper’ can be SEE in Mexico from August 3.

What time does ‘Heartstopper’ premiere on Netflix?

In Peru, season 2 of “Heartstopper” would be available from 2:00 a.m., while in Mexico from 1:00 a.m. Next, we leave you more schedules for other countries:

Premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica: 1:00 a.m.

1:00 a.m. Premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ Ecuador and Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ in Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. Premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ in Argentina and Brazil:4:00 a.m.

What will ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 be about?

This previewed Netflix about the new season of ‘Heartstopper’: “With exams, a trip to Paris and prom on the horizon, Nick, Charlie and the others must sail new seas in life, love and friendship.”

