“heart stopper” is the new series of Netflix which has just arrived on the platform and presents us with an LGTBI+ teenage love story starring Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson. The story is an adaptation by director Euros Lyn of Alice Oseman’s saga of homonymous novels.

If you are a fan of romance books, this gay teenage love drama will catch you, because according to the readers of the books, the series is a faithful adaptation of the writings, where you can see several of the outstanding scenes of the story.

YOU CAN SEE: “Choose or die”: what is the new Netflix youth horror movie about?

The first season of “Heartstopper” will have eight episodes. Photo: Netflix

What is “Heartstopper” about?

The series follows charlie spring (Joe Locke), one of the only openly gay boys at his all-boys high school. During a class, he sits next to his school’s rugby star, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), and the two form an unlikely friendship, which ends up becoming more intimate. Coming-of-age story explores aspects of friendship, love, and identity discovery .

Cast of “Heartstopper”

In addition to the leads Joe Locke and Kit Connor, the cast includes Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan and Rhea Norwood.

Characters from “Heartstopper”. Photo: Netflix

How many “Heartstopper” books are there?

To date, the story written by Alice Oseman has four published books, and the fifth and final volume will be published in February 2023.

How many “Heartstopper” books are there?

To date, the story written by Alice Oseman has four published books, and the fifth and final volume will be published in February 2023. However, the eight half-hour episodes cover the events of the first two volumes of “heart stopper”.