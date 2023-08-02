‘Heartstopper’ It came to Netflix in style with its first season, which captivated all lovers of romantic series. The love story of a teenager has positioned itself as one of the most watched series this 2023 and the delivery of its second season does not expect to be the exception. Likewise, it was nominated as one of the best Netflix series in 2022, as it was applauded by critics long before its premiere on the streaming platform.

That is why here we will detail everything about ‘Heartstopper’, season 2, so you don’t miss the premiere and everything that will happen with Nick and his group of friends. Also, to see what they find along the way and what they discover about their future.

Official trailer for ‘Heartstopper’ 2 on Netflix

When does ‘Heartstopper’ 2 premiere on Netflix?

From August 3, through the Netflix platform, the second season of ‘Heartstopper’ will premiere. To see this new season, all you have to do is have your profile active on the streaming giant so you don’t miss the premiere of Nick and his friends.

What time does ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of ‘Heartstopper’ will premiere through the Netflix platform at 2:00 am, in Peru. While, in Aztec lands, the series will be available from 1:00 am If you are not in these two countries, we leave you the opening hours in other geographies.

Premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ 2 in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica: 1:00 a.m.

1:00 a.m. Premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ 2 Ecuador and Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. ‘Heartstopper’ premiere 2 in Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. ‘Heartstopper’ premiere 2 in Argentina and Brazil:4:00 a.m.

Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring are the stars of ‘Heartstopper’, season 2. Photo: Netflix

How to watch the series ONLINE?

So you can watch the series ONLINE, All you have to do is access the Netflix platform through its services, which range from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles. With this, you create your profile and you will be able to see all the episodes of season 1 and the premiere that is coming this August 3.

Official cast of ‘Heartstopper’ 2

The series will premiere this August 3 on the Netflix platform. Photo: Frames

Kit Connor – Nick Nelson

Joe Locke-Charlie Spring

Corinna Brown – Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgel – Darcy Olsson

William Gao – Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney – Ellie Argent

Tobie Donovan – Isaac Henderson

Rhea Norwood – Imogen Heoney

Jeny Walser – Tori Spring

Sebastian Croft – Ben Hope

Cormac Hyde – Corrie – Harry Greene

Fisayo Akinade – Mr. Ajayi

Chetna Pandya – Coach Sing

Olivia Colman – Sarah Nelson

