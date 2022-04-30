“heart stopper” arrived on Netflix last Friday, April 22 and, since that date, the love story adapted from the homonymous books written by Alice Osseman has managed to enter the top 10 of the most viewed titles on the platform.

During an interview with Netflixthe author revealed that she appears briefly in the final episode of the series and that even her books are part of the scenery in some scenes.

Heartstopper shows LGTBIQ+ relationships among young teenagers. PHOTO: Instagram / Netflix

Alice Oseman’s cameo in “Heartstopper”

Spoiler alert. During the last episode, titled “Boyfriend”, the author briefly appears next to Charlie and Nick when they travel by train to the beach. Oseman is sitting next to her as she appears drawing something.

Scene from “Heartstopper” showing Alice Oseman’s cameo. Photo: Netflix

Through his Instagram account, we can learn that what he was drawing was Charlie and Nick. Next, we show you the image.

Alice Oseman confirms her cameo in “Heartstopper”. Photo: Instagram

However, this is not the only wink that we can see in the first season. Alice Oseman’s books also appear in the series; even Isaac (Tobie Donovan) himself finds himself reading one: “My novels are on Charlie’s shelf”, Oseman explained in the interview for Netflix.

Isaac is shown reading the book “Radio Silence” written by Alice Oseman. Photo: Netflix

Will there be a second season of “Heartstopper”?

Although there is still no confirmation from Netflix for a second season, with the success that the series is having and the existence of four books already published, and a fifth in the process, it would only be a matter of time for the platform to announce its renewal.