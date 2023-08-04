All the authenticity and freshness, free from clichés, of the first series. But with a different “vibe”.

Heartstoppers 2 is the second season of the British television series based on the homonymous series of graphic novels and webcomics written and created by Alice Osemanand streamed on Netflix. The series continues to tell the love between Charlie and Nick, who now fully experience their new relationship, while their friends are forced to make very complicated choices. Available to stream starting from today 3 August.

plot — In the first series, Charlie Spring, a student at Truham Grammar High School, was in a secret relationship with Ben Hope. But after sitting next to Nick Nelson, a star rugby team, he begins to develop feelings that go beyond friendship, although he doesn't know if Nick is interested in him. When Nick joins the rugby team, Charlie's relationship with Ben reaches a critical point (especially when he sees him kissing a girl). In the second season, however, the relationship between Nick and Charlie always becomes deeper and more sincere, but also terribly complicated. While in Darcy and Tara they find themselves facing unforeseen challenges instead Tao and Elle they have to decide whether to be friends or become something more. All between the dramas of everyday life, studying, a school trip to Paris, the prom and the hated final exams.

Heartstoppers 2 is so much more than just a contemporary teen drama: it’s a dive into a delicate and colorful world where every feeling, relationship or situation, positive or not, becomes an opportunity to discover yourself and your deepest desires. The protagonists of the series face every fear as if it were an insurmountable obstacle, and this is how they know themselves and their limits. The series created by Alice Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn renounces the superficiality and impositions of society for focus instead on purity and sweetness of that age so complicated yet so magical for anyone. Heartstoppers 2 is available on Netflix since August 3, and includes 8 new episodes for 30 minutes each. The third season has already been announced.