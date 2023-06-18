The second season of Heartstopperone of the most watched LGBTQ+ series ever on Netflix during 2022, will officially release on Netflix on August 3, 2023. More than a month after the official release, however, an unexpected gift arrives.

During the Netflix Tudum of tonight was shown in world preview a scene from the first episode of the second season of Heartstopper.

Charlie and Nick will tell us a new chapter in their love storywhich has been able to enchant the entire community thanks to the sensitivity with which the most delicate themes of adolescence have been touched.

The Heartstopper TV series, of which 3 seasons have been confirmed, is based on the graphic novel of the same name by the young British writer Alice Oseman.

The series tells the same-sex love story between Nick and Charlietwo British high school students who find themselves dealing with social pressures, the problem of eating disorders and the complexity of learning about oneself.

The second season of Heartstopperwhose release for all Netflix subscribers has already been confirmed for August 3, 2023, promises to give us intense and intimate drama.