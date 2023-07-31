The arrival on the market of the latter Hearthstone DLC, “Titans”is almost upon us: let’s go and see everything there is to know about this new additional content that promises to give many surprises.

Let’s start with the clue: the release date. The DLC will be available worldwide starting from Tuesday 1st Augustthe expansion will be available for purchase on Battle.Net or Hearthstone-compatible mobile device stores.

As for the price and the contents, know that, at the figure of 49.99 euros You will take home the following additional content for your Hearthstone account:

60 TITANI card packs

2 Random TITANS Legendary Cards

1 card back – Inge, the iron hymn

The package Mega-Titanswith a price of 79.99 euros, will instead include:

80 TITANI card packs

5 packs of Golden TITAN cards

1 Diamond Zilliax card

1 random TITANI signed Legendary card

1 Random Golden Legendary Card TITANS

1 Full Hero Skin: Inge, the Iron Hymn

One occasion, this not to be missed for fans of the Blizzard card game, available on PC and mobile devices for several years now, alive thanks to the continuous addition of additional content and new events to be discovered.

If you want to stay up to date on all the news introduced in Hearthstonewe invite you to keep an eye on our site: you will be promptly informed of all new content arriving.