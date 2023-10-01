Hearts 2, where we left off: the summary of the first season

Hearts 2 is the second season of the Rai 1 drama which returns with new episodes from 1 October 2023. In total there are 12 episodes broadcast in six episodes at 9.25pm. But where were we? What is the summary of the first season? We left the protagonists of the first season of the fiction “Hearts” dealing with a dramatic situation: Cesare (Daniele Pecci), having undergone heart surgery and suspended between life and death. Even though the surgery carried out by Alberto (Matteo Martari) was successful, the head doctor’s fate remained hanging by a thread and Delia (Pilar Fogliati) did not find the right moment to talk to him about the serious crisis in their marriage. Hearts 2 picks up nine months after Cesare’s operation, in July 1968. But let’s see the summary of the first season in detail.

Season one summary

Turin, 1967. The Cardiac Surgery department is one of the flagships of the Le Molinette hospital in the Piedmontese capital. Leading it is the head physician Cesare Corvara, a capable doctor and manager, with the dream of putting together a team that will carry out the first heart transplant in history. For this reason he decided to call Alberto Ferraris to work with him, who already seems destined to become a champion in cardiac surgery, and Delia Brunello, a cardiologist with extraordinary diagnostic skills. Alberto was raised professionally by Cesare, who considers him almost a son and his best friend. Delia becomes the head doctor’s wife. Corvara, however, doesn’t know that in the past there was a great love between Alberto and Delia, which remained unresolved and ready to explode again.