Hearts 2: the plot of the second season of the Rai 1 drama. What is it about

Hearts 2 is the second season of the successful Rai 1 series which returns with six new episodes (12 episodes) in prime time from 1 October 2023. But what is the plot of the second season? What is he talking about? We left the protagonists of the first season of the fiction Hearts dealing with a dramatic situation: Cesare (Daniele Pecci), having undergone heart surgery and suspended between life and death. Even though the surgery carried out by Alberto (Matteo Martari) was successful, the head doctor’s fate remained hanging by a thread and Delia (Pilar Fogliati) did not find the right moment to talk to him about the serious crisis in their marriage.

Hearts 2 is set nine months after Cesare’s operation, in July 1968. Delia and Alberto’s dream of love remained unfulfilled. The two lovers were forced to separate again, this time due to the pregnancy of Karen, Alberto’s girlfriend. Now the two lovers and colleagues try to keep their distance, but it won’t be easy given that, for work, they see each other every day in the ward. Meanwhile, Delia and Cesare’s marriage has fallen through. Corvara, fresh from a heart attack, an open heart operation and above all from the shocking discovery of the relationship between his wife and his right-hand man and protégé, is trying to regain control of the management of the hospital, which had passed into the hands of Moscow. Luisa has just recovered from the psycho-physical consequences of the electroshock treatment she suffered.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.