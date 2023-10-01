Hearts 2: the cast of the Rai 1 series. Actors and characters

What is the cast of Cuori 2, the new season of the highly successful Rai 1 drama set at the Le Molinette hospital in Turin in the Sixties? The series returns with six new prime time slots on Rai 1 from 1 October 2023 at 9.25pm. In the cast we find the most loved actors and new entries. The protagonists are Cesare Corvara, Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello who are played respectively by Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati. In the cast of Cuori 2 we also find Andrea Gherpelli, Marco Bonini, Neva Leoni, Bianca Panconi, Carola Stagnaro, Carmine Buschini, Benedetta Cimatti, Chiara Degani, Simona Nasi, Davide Paganini, Roberto Accornero, Paolo Romano, Laura Adriani, Gaia Messerklinger and Claudia Nicolazzo. In the second season of Hearts, two new characters appear played by Paolo Conticini and Alessandro Tersigni, respectively a radiologist and an inspector. Let’s see the actors and their characters played.

Daniele Pecci (Cesare Corvara)

Matteo Martari (Alberto Ferraris)

Pilar Fogliati (Delia Brunello)

Andrea Gherpelli (Enrico Mosca)

Marco Bonini (Ferruccio Bonomo)

Neva Leoni (Serenella Rinaldi)

Bianca Panconi (Virginia Corvara)

Carola Stagnaro (Sister Fiorenza Bertoni)

Carmine Buschini (Fausto Alfieri)

Benedetta Cimatti (Luisa Ferraris)

Chiara Degani (Beatrice Dattilo)

Simona Nasi (Elvira De Bellis)

Davide Paganini (Bino Mazzini)

Roberto Accornero (Ferdinando Maugeri)

Paolo Romano (Carlo Dattilo)

Laura Adriani (Eva Pellegrini)

Gaia Messerklinger (Agata Vezzani)

Claudia Nicolazzo (Rosa Paluan)

Plot

We’ve seen the cast, but what is the plot and what is Hearts 2 about? We are in 1968. The announcement of Karen’s pregnancy marked a turning point that no one would have ever expected, at the same time creating a rift between Alberto (Matteo Martari) and Delia (the excellent Pilar Fogliati), whose destinies will remain intertwined throughout of the new episodes of the season. The man will have to juggle the new role of father for little Carlo, but at the same time he will also have to deal with the problem at his heart. In the meantime, Delia will have to face a terrifying situation: the care and protection of little Anna, who was left an orphan due to the disappearance of her mother during her birth.