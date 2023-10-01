Hearts 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode of the second season of the drama, 1 October 2023

This evening, 1 October 2023, the first episode of Cuori 2, the second season of the successful fiction set in Turin in the Sixties, will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9.25pm. In total there are twelve episodes divided into six evenings. The series, still poised between medicine and feelings, tells the story of the doctors and nurses at Le Molinette hospital. Let’s see where to see Hearts 2 live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

You can see Cuori 2 on TV on Rai 1 every Sunday at 9.25pm ​​for six episodes, starting from 1 October 2023, with the episodes of the second season.

Hearts 2 live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the drama in streaming and at any time on demand on Rai Play, the free platform available for PCs, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Hearts 2 in streaming, but how many episodes are planned for the fiction? A total of six episodes, each with two episodes each, for a total of 12 episodes. It starts on 1 October 2023 on Rai 1 at 9.25pm. The last one is expected to air on November 5th. Here is the complete schedule (note it may vary):