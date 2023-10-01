Hearts 2: the second season of the Rai 1 drama. Previews, plot, cast, location, how many episodes, streaming, actors, where we were left, episodes

Cuori 2 is the second season of the popular Rai 1 drama set in the Sixties in Turin which returns after the success of the first season with new episodes starting from 1 October in prime time every Sunday from 9.25pm. In total there are twelve episodes divided into six evenings. The series, still poised between medicine and feelings, tells the story of the doctors and nurses of the Le Molinette hospital in Turin in the 1960s. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to watch Hearts 2 streaming.

Where were we

We left the protagonists of the first season of the fiction Hearts dealing with a dramatic situation: Cesare (Daniele Pecci), having undergone heart surgery and suspended between life and death. Even though the surgery carried out by Alberto (Matteo Martari) was successful, the head doctor’s fate remained hanging by a thread and Delia (Pilar Fogliati) did not find the right moment to talk to him about the serious crisis in their marriage.

Let’s now see a brief summary of the first season. Turin, 1967. The Cardiac Surgery department is one of the flagships of the Le Molinette hospital in the Piedmontese capital. Leading it is the head physician Cesare Corvara, a capable doctor and manager, with the dream of putting together a team that will carry out the first heart transplant in history. For this reason he decided to call Alberto Ferraris to work with him, who already seems destined to become a champion in cardiac surgery, and Delia Brunello, a cardiologist with extraordinary diagnostic skills. Alberto was raised professionally by Cesare, who considers him almost a son and his best friend. Delia becomes the head doctor’s wife. Corvara, however, doesn’t know that in the past there was a great love between Alberto and Delia, which remained unresolved and ready to explode again.

Plot and previews

Hearts 2 opens nine months after Cesare’s operation, in July 1968. Delia and Alberto’s dream of love has not come true. The news of Karen’s (Romina Colbasso) pregnancy has once again separated the two lovers who live trying to keep their distance. Luisa (Benedetta Cimatti) is struggling with the physical consequences of the electroshock treatments she has suffered, so much so that Alberto begins a race against time to repair his ailing heart by attempting another sensational undertaking. As if that wasn’t enough, Cesare returns determined to take back Le Molinette and all the revenge he believes he deserves. He has his sights set on Mosca (Andrea Gherpelli) who in the meantime has become head physician.

In all this, hospital life goes on as usual. And destiny, which seems to do everything to keep Delia and Alberto apart, also plots to bring them together again. If Alberto falls in love with little Carlo from the first time he holds him in his arms and has to discover what it means to be a father, Delia finds herself struggling with Anna, a chubby newborn that she manages to save during an operation. Thus a parallel path is born, made up of discreet presences and whispered closeness, which fuels that love that the two doctors try in vain to quell. A love that now seems impossible, given that Alberto has formed a new family. For Delia, perhaps it would be better to close with the past and open up to inspector Marcello Giraudo (Alessandro Tersigni), a charming and gallant man who arrives at Molinette to follow an investigation: a mysterious death has occurred in hospital. Accident or murder? The second season of Hearts is also tinged with yellow.

Hearts 2: the cast of the series

Cuori 2 is the series broadcast on Rai 1 starting from 1 October 2023. Many confirmations and new faces in the cast. The protagonists are Cesare Corvara, Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello who are played respectively by Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati. In the cast of Cuori 2 we also find Andrea Gherpelli, Marco Bonini, Neva Leoni, Bianca Panconi, Carola Stagnaro, Carmine Buschini, Benedetta Cimatti, Chiara Degani, Simona Nasi, Davide Paganini, Roberto Accornero, Paolo Romano, Laura Adriani, Gaia Messerklinger and Claudia Nicolazzo. In the second season of Hearts, two new characters appear played by Paolo Conticini and Alessandro Tersigni, respectively a radiologist and an inspector. Let’s see the actors and their characters played.

Daniele Pecci (Cesare Corvara)

Matteo Martari (Alberto Ferraris)

Pilar Fogliati (Delia Brunello)

Andrea Gherpelli (Enrico Mosca)

Marco Bonini (Ferruccio Bonomo)

Neva Leoni (Serenella Rinaldi)

Bianca Panconi (Virginia Corvara)

Carola Stagnaro (Sister Fiorenza Bertoni)

Carmine Buschini (Fausto Alfieri)

Benedetta Cimatti (Luisa Ferraris)

Chiara Degani (Beatrice Dattilo)

Simona Nasi (Elvira De Bellis)

Davide Paganini (Bino Mazzini)

Roberto Accornero (Ferdinando Maugeri)

Paolo Romano (Carlo Dattilo)

Laura Adriani (Eva Pellegrini)

Gaia Messerklinger (Agata Vezzani)

Claudia Nicolazzo (Rosa Paluan)

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Hearts 2? A total of six episodes, each with two episodes each, for a total of 12 episodes. It starts on 1 October 2023 on Rai 1 at 9.25pm. The last one is expected to air on November 5th. Here is the complete schedule (note it may vary):

First episode: October 1, 2023

Second episode: 8 October 2023

Third episode: October 15, 2023

Fourth episode: October 22, 2023

Fifth episode: October 29, 2023

Sixth episode: November 5, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.