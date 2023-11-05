Hearts 2: previews (plot and cast) of the sixth and final episode of the second season of the drama on Rai 1, 5 November

Cuori 2 is the drama broadcast this evening, Sunday 5 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1 with the sixth and final episode of the second season. In total there are twelve episodes divided into six evenings. The series, still poised between medicine and feelings, tells the story of the doctors and nurses of the Le Molinette hospital in Turin in the 1960s. Let’s see together tonight’s previews, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot and previews

In the first episode of the sixth and final episode, entitled “The future only exists in the present”, Christmas is now upon us and seems to finally bring with it a bit of serenity: Delia feels that the time has come to get closer to her mother, while the bond between Luisa and Riccardo it gets stronger and stronger. In tonight’s second episode, the last of the second season, entitled “Nothing is Impossible”, when Anna mysteriously disappears the news begins to circulate among the wards of the department. Delia is shocked and turns to Marcello to try to track down the culprit.

Hearts 2: the cast of the film

Many confirmations and new faces in the cast. The protagonists are Cesare Corvara, Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello who are played respectively by Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati. In the cast of Cuori 2 we also find Andrea Gherpelli, Marco Bonini, Neva Leoni, Bianca Panconi, Carola Stagnaro, Carmine Buschini, Benedetta Cimatti, Chiara Degani, Simona Nasi, Davide Paganini, Roberto Accornero, Paolo Romano, Laura Adriani, Gaia Messerklinger and Claudia Nicolazzo. In the second season of Hearts, two new characters appear played by Paolo Conticini and Alessandro Tersigni, respectively a radiologist and an inspector. Let’s see the actors and their characters played.

Daniele Pecci (Cesare Corvara)

Matteo Martari (Alberto Ferraris)

Pilar Fogliati (Delia Brunello)

Andrea Gherpelli (Enrico Mosca)

Marco Bonini (Ferruccio Bonomo)

Neva Leoni (Serenella Rinaldi)

Bianca Panconi (Virginia Corvara)

Carola Stagnaro (Sister Fiorenza Bertoni)

Carmine Buschini (Fausto Alfieri)

Benedetta Cimatti (Luisa Ferraris)

Chiara Degani (Beatrice Dattilo)

Simona Nasi (Elvira De Bellis)

Davide Paganini (Bino Mazzini)

Roberto Accornero (Ferdinando Maugeri)

Paolo Romano (Carlo Dattilo)

Laura Adriani (Eva Pellegrini)

Gaia Messerklinger (Agata Vezzani)

Claudia Nicolazzo (Rosa Paluan)

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.