Hearts 2: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode of the second season of the drama on Rai 1, 22 October

Cuori 2 is the drama broadcast this evening, 22 October 2023, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1 with the fourth episode of the second season. In total there are twelve episodes divided into six evenings. The series, still poised between medicine and feelings, tells the story of the doctors and nurses of the Le Molinette hospital in Turin in the 1960s. Let’s see together tonight’s previews, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot and previews

In the first episode of the fourth episode, entitled A Flash in the Heart, Delia wants to forget what happened with Alberto, but it’s not easy. After what she discovered about her mother, she feels like she no longer has anyone to rely on. Marcello does his best to stay close to her, even though he has to deal with the investigation into De Bellis’ death. Alberto, on the other hand, tries to keep the commitment he has made, staying close to Karen and Carlo, but the sudden worsening of Luisa’s condition keeps him in hospital.

In tonight’s second episode, entitled Errare humanum est, Luisa’s operation was successful and the woman finally seems to be out of danger but worry led Alberto to make a mistake: his carelessness could endanger the life of a patient. The inspector continues to wander the corridors of the Molinette, hoping to find a clue to Elvira’s death.

Hearts 2: the cast of the film

Many confirmations and new faces in the cast. The protagonists are Cesare Corvara, Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello who are played respectively by Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati. In the cast of Cuori 2 we also find Andrea Gherpelli, Marco Bonini, Neva Leoni, Bianca Panconi, Carola Stagnaro, Carmine Buschini, Benedetta Cimatti, Chiara Degani, Simona Nasi, Davide Paganini, Roberto Accornero, Paolo Romano, Laura Adriani, Gaia Messerklinger and Claudia Nicolazzo. In the second season of Hearts, two new characters appear played by Paolo Conticini and Alessandro Tersigni, respectively a radiologist and an inspector. Let’s see the actors and their characters played.

Daniele Pecci (Cesare Corvara)

Matteo Martari (Alberto Ferraris)

Pilar Fogliati (Delia Brunello)

Andrea Gherpelli (Enrico Mosca)

Marco Bonini (Ferruccio Bonomo)

Neva Leoni (Serenella Rinaldi)

Bianca Panconi (Virginia Corvara)

Carola Stagnaro (Sister Fiorenza Bertoni)

Carmine Buschini (Fausto Alfieri)

Benedetta Cimatti (Luisa Ferraris)

Chiara Degani (Beatrice Dattilo)

Simona Nasi (Elvira De Bellis)

Davide Paganini (Bino Mazzini)

Roberto Accornero (Ferdinando Maugeri)

Paolo Romano (Carlo Dattilo)

Laura Adriani (Eva Pellegrini)

Gaia Messerklinger (Agata Vezzani)

Claudia Nicolazzo (Rosa Paluan)

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.