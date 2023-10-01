Hearts 2: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode of the second season of the drama on Rai 1

Cuori 2 is the drama broadcast this evening, 1 October 2023, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1 with the first episode of the second season. In total there are twelve episodes divided into six evenings. The series, still poised between medicine and feelings, tells the story of the doctors and nurses of the Le Molinette hospital in Turin in the 1960s. Let’s see the previews together, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot and previews

Hearts 2 picks up nine months after Cesare’s operation, in July 1968. There will be room for an unexpected mourning with Delia as its protagonist. Meanwhile, Alberto will find himself dealing with news that will leave him deeply shaken and will put not only him, but his entire department in turmoil. In detail, the Molinette department is gathered at the monumental cemetery of Turin and will rally around Delia’s pain.

The woman, in fact, will find herself having to deal with an unexpected loss that will turn her life upside down and put her to the test. Everyone will be by her side and will try to give her the support and support necessary to allow her to overcome this sad episode. At the moment, however, the official plots of the Rai 1 drama do not provide further details regarding the person who will lose his life: it is certainly not the funeral of Cesare Corvara.

Furthermore, according to the previews of Hearts 2, after becoming a father, Alberto will feel more pressure and tension for the operations he will have to carry out, aware of the fact that his work can change the lives of many people. The twist, however, will not be long in coming: the doctor will receive a call from the mental hospital informing him that Luisa has had a heart attack caused by the electroshock treatments which, on the contrary, should have cured her. This is a very hard blow for the entire department, first and foremost for Alberto, who will find himself deeply shaken by this news.

Hearts 2: the cast of the film

Many confirmations and new faces in the cast. The protagonists are Cesare Corvara, Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello who are played respectively by Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati. In the cast of Cuori 2 we also find Andrea Gherpelli, Marco Bonini, Neva Leoni, Bianca Panconi, Carola Stagnaro, Carmine Buschini, Benedetta Cimatti, Chiara Degani, Simona Nasi, Davide Paganini, Roberto Accornero, Paolo Romano, Laura Adriani, Gaia Messerklinger and Claudia Nicolazzo. In the second season of Hearts, two new characters appear played by Paolo Conticini and Alessandro Tersigni, respectively a radiologist and an inspector. Let’s see the actors and their characters played.

Daniele Pecci (Cesare Corvara)

Matteo Martari (Alberto Ferraris)

Pilar Fogliati (Delia Brunello)

Andrea Gherpelli (Enrico Mosca)

Marco Bonini (Ferruccio Bonomo)

Neva Leoni (Serenella Rinaldi)

Bianca Panconi (Virginia Corvara)

Carola Stagnaro (Sister Fiorenza Bertoni)

Carmine Buschini (Fausto Alfieri)

Benedetta Cimatti (Luisa Ferraris)

Chiara Degani (Beatrice Dattilo)

Simona Nasi (Elvira De Bellis)

Davide Paganini (Bino Mazzini)

Roberto Accornero (Ferdinando Maugeri)

Paolo Romano (Carlo Dattilo)

Laura Adriani (Eva Pellegrini)

Gaia Messerklinger (Agata Vezzani)

Claudia Nicolazzo (Rosa Paluan)

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.