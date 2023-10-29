Hearts 2: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode of the second season of the drama on Rai 1, 29 October

Cuori 2 is the drama broadcast this evening, Sunday 29 October 2023, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1 with the fifth episode of the second season. In total there are twelve episodes divided into six evenings. The series, still poised between medicine and feelings, tells the story of the doctors and nurses of the Le Molinette hospital in Turin in the 1960s. Let’s see together tonight’s previews, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot and previews

In the first episode of the fifth episode, entitled “Accepting destiny”, the investigations into Elvira’s death continue and become increasingly intricate and leave room for new and disconcerting background stories that will make it even more difficult to discover the truth. Despite this, Inspector Giraudo harbors suspicions of a person who, in fact, would have every reason to desire the woman’s disappearance and, therefore, sets to work to understand whether his suppositions can be confirmed by the facts.

In tonight’s second episode, entitled “A Whistle in the Night”, we will talk about how Delia continues to be increasingly wary of her mother, who she has not yet forgiven for not having told her the truth for all these years. Meanwhile, after the surgery, Luisa has returned home and Alberto will have to understand how to manage her sister, who wants to go back to being a mother, and Karen’s concern for little Carlo. Adding further worries to the doctors will be Anna’s health condition which, as time passes, becomes increasingly weaker, causing Delia a lot of anxiety. On the work front on the pacemaker, however, the team seems to be on the right track and once again the solution is closer than you think.

Hearts 2: the cast of the film

Many confirmations and new faces in the cast. The protagonists are Cesare Corvara, Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello who are played respectively by Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati. In the cast of Cuori 2 we also find Andrea Gherpelli, Marco Bonini, Neva Leoni, Bianca Panconi, Carola Stagnaro, Carmine Buschini, Benedetta Cimatti, Chiara Degani, Simona Nasi, Davide Paganini, Roberto Accornero, Paolo Romano, Laura Adriani, Gaia Messerklinger and Claudia Nicolazzo. In the second season of Hearts, two new characters appear played by Paolo Conticini and Alessandro Tersigni, respectively a radiologist and an inspector. Let’s see the actors and their characters played.

Daniele Pecci (Cesare Corvara)

Matteo Martari (Alberto Ferraris)

Pilar Fogliati (Delia Brunello)

Andrea Gherpelli (Enrico Mosca)

Marco Bonini (Ferruccio Bonomo)

Neva Leoni (Serenella Rinaldi)

Bianca Panconi (Virginia Corvara)

Carola Stagnaro (Sister Fiorenza Bertoni)

Carmine Buschini (Fausto Alfieri)

Benedetta Cimatti (Luisa Ferraris)

Chiara Degani (Beatrice Dattilo)

Simona Nasi (Elvira De Bellis)

Davide Paganini (Bino Mazzini)

Roberto Accornero (Ferdinando Maugeri)

Paolo Romano (Carlo Dattilo)

Laura Adriani (Eva Pellegrini)

Gaia Messerklinger (Agata Vezzani)

Claudia Nicolazzo (Rosa Paluan)

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25 pm every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.