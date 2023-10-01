Hearts 2: how many episodes, duration and when the Rai 1 series ends
How many episodes are planned for Hearts 2? The Rai 1 fiction returns with twelve new episodes, broadcast every Sunday from 1 October 2023 for a total of six episodes. It starts on 1 October 2023 on Rai 1 at 9.25pm. The last one is expected to air on November 5th. Here is the complete schedule (note it may vary):
- First episode: October 1, 2023
- Second episode: 8 October 2023
- Third episode: October 15, 2023
- Fourth episode: October 22, 2023
- Fifth episode: October 29, 2023
- Sixth episode: November 5, 2023
Duration
How long does each episode of Hearts 2 last? Appointment every Sunday at 9.25pm on Rai 1. For each episode, two episodes are broadcast, lasting approximately one hour each. Closing is scheduled for 11.30pm. The total duration is therefore approximately two hours, including advertising.
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.
