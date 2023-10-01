Hearts 2: how many episodes, duration and when the Rai 1 series ends

How many episodes are planned for Hearts 2? The Rai 1 fiction returns with twelve new episodes, broadcast every Sunday from 1 October 2023 for a total of six episodes. It starts on 1 October 2023 on Rai 1 at 9.25pm. The last one is expected to air on November 5th. Here is the complete schedule (note it may vary):

First episode: October 1, 2023

Second episode: 8 October 2023

Third episode: October 15, 2023

Fourth episode: October 22, 2023

Fifth episode: October 29, 2023

Sixth episode: November 5, 2023

Duration

How long does each episode of Hearts 2 last? Appointment every Sunday at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1. For each episode, two episodes are broadcast, lasting approximately one hour each. Closing is scheduled for 11.30pm. The total duration is therefore approximately two hours, including advertising.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Hearts 2 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​every Sunday from 1 October 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.