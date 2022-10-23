MISSISSIPPI — Four people linked to a viral video of Mississippi daycare employees wearing a scary mask to scare young children face felony child abuse charges, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor charges, authorities say.

The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video surfaced.

The videos—one filmed in September and another this month—were posted on social media. A daycare worker at the Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, is shown wearing a Halloween mask similar to one from the “Scream” movies and yelling at children They didn’t “clean”. ” or “act well”.

Children can be seen screaming, cowering, and at times running away from the masked employee. Another employee gives instructions, highlighting which children have done well or poorly. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches from the children’s faces, the video showed.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said in a news release that four of the women each face three counts of child abuse. A fifth woman, he says, faces charges of failing to report abuse by a mandated reporter and simple assault on a minor, both misdemeanors.

“They can’t use corporal punishment, so we think they were wearing the mask to try to scare kids into doing what they were supposed to do,” Crook said.

Crook said his office, the county attorney and the district attorney met earlier this week with the children’s parents about the case. On Wednesday, at least a couple of parents signed felony complaints of child abuse, she said, adding that a judge issued arrest warrants Thursday for the women.

Crook said all five live in the area. Sierra McCandless, 21; Oci-Anna Kilburn, 28; Jennifer Newman, 25, and Misty Shyenne Mills, 28, are charged with three counts of child abuse, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Nursery workers. Photo: AP

Another woman, Traci Hutson, 44, faces charges of failing to report abuse by a mandated reporter and simple assault on a minor, both misdemeanors, it added.

At a hearing, bail was set at $20,000 each for McCandless and Kilburn and $15,000 each for Newman and Mills. Because she faces misdemeanor charges, Hutson was not required to post bail.

It was not immediately known if any of those facing charges have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Katelyn Johnson, a mother, told ABC News that she was shocked after seeing the videos.

She said her 2-year-old son is still showing signs of trauma and having difficulty sleeping through the night, adding that in the footage, “it’s not a joke. And it’s nothing to laugh at.”

“Whether they had a mask on or not, their behavior was unacceptable. My blood pressure rose. It broke my heart for my son. She was angry,” she said.

Crook told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the felony charges will ultimately go to a grand jury to determine if there is enough evidence for indictments, which could lead to court trials.

“It’s a shame it happened and this is where we are. Hopefully people will learn from this,” Crook said.

We recommend you read:

“It can destroy a community. Everyone who was part of it knew each other in some way. That’s a lot of emotions to deal with, and our job is to cut through those emotions, find the facts, and present those facts.”