Blizzard Entertainment a new update is on the way Heartstone, its successful online collectible card game. It will be from January 25 that a new wave of content will arrive.

This includes the system Battlefields compass as well as news related to mercenaries. It is also related to the event of the lunar new year, but it is not the only thing that will arrive in a few days at this title in the coming days.

Hearthstone starts 2022 with news

What concerns to Battlefields compass, is a new system that is included in the latest patch. This is a unique and special minion for each hero, which is designed to fit their strategy.

Also added the companionometer, which will fill up during battles. It is planned that 75 heroes will have their Compass unique ones available. Each copy of them you have will function as a minion.

That will be when in the hand or on the game board. Heartstone. As far as the mercenaries, the Training ground it’s back. This space allows you to passively gain experience while viewing contracts with your colleagues.

Likewise, while playing other modes or even when they sleep. Something that was also added with the patch are new mercenaries: Balinda Hearthstone, Captain Galvangar, Lokholar, Wrathion Y Sinestra.

Find out what’s new in January and February

Aside from the above, new bounties and feature updates will be added, including oval portrait art and card backs. mercenaries. After January 25th, on February 1st, the hunter event will come to the game Tavish Stormpike.

In this you must beat the Frost Wolf, mercenaries of the Horde, troggs angry, his own family and even poisoning. You have to defeat eight bosses to get a reward.

Prior to this event there will be one on January 26 where Tavish faces rokara, although it can be played with either. You have to choose one of your companions mercenaries to represent your hero power.

Each character combination has unique dialogue interactions, and winning for the first time earns a standard card pack. What about the event lunar new year? It will be held from February 2 to 16.

But from January 25 to February 8 all players will receive the card back dancing lion completely free in Heartstone. From February 2 to 9, the tavern brawl will take place lunar blessings and there will be missions from February 2 to 16.

