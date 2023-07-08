













Hearthstone Titans will add a not inconsiderable amount of 145 new cards in which you can find 11 legendary titans, the new keyword: forge and the return of the Magnetism keyword.

Forge is the first thing we’re going to talk about, because it’s a new ability where cards you put down onto the battlefield and then back into your hand get better when you pay the extra mana.

The thing is, this ability announces the play you’re going to make a lot. Come on, it is something that your rival can know and be aware of. What is the strength of this new keyword?

“Forging is a very interesting mechanic. It opens to options. It’s a very simple decision where there is a mana cost where you pull the card back to buff it, but there may be situations where you have to choose between forging that card and buffing it for later use or playing it right awaysaid Edward Goodwin of Blizzard. “I think there will be different situations where both options are important so it should be a fun mechanic to play.”

The Forge proposal is that players will be able to play the cards in both their normal and upgrade ways after they are forged by paying the extra mana. We will have to see it in action a little more, especially when the ability makes your creatures stronger.

The use that you will give to the Titans in Hearthstone

It is worth noting that in the new expansion of hearthstone each of the eleven Titans has one passive ability, plus three additional abilities specific to the class they represent. In each turn you can use one of the three abilities and the titan will attack normally when it has used all of them.

As you probably already know, the Titans are one of the most powerful beings in the world of World of Warcraft. When Blizzard decides it’s going to get them into hearthstonestudy a lot of the previous expansions, as well as the game mechanics that already exist to work on them and do something new and exciting for the Titans.

Source: Blizzard

“We wanted them to be very powerful beings, but not to be like, ‘I’ve played my Titan, I’ve already won the game.’ It had to have that game counteracting it so players feel like they’re part of the gaming experience,” said Edward Goodwin.

“One of those ways was that you were going to have very powerful abilities, but you can only use one per turn, so your opponent can deal with them. These skills are very powerful so it’s going to feel really good to be able to play a Titan.”

The Blizzard team noted that there were many game design challenges when implementing the Titans and also no one will be surprised if in the not too distant future they end up balancing this ability as it is too strong.

If there are only 8 titans in WoW, how did you manage to get the other 3 into Hearthstone?

Maybe it wasn’t challenging, but each class within hearthstone has its titan and within the World of Warcraft story there are only 8. It’s worth noting that the WoW team gave the card game team at Blizzard some latitude in creating the remaining titans. They couldn’t tell us much about this section, but we can assume that it will be something that will surprise many fans.

Now why did they bring back the Magnetism mechanic? This ability was first introduced in the ‘Project K-Boom’ expansion, it will return to the meta for longer than before! Cards with Magnetism no longer require a space on the board to magnetize, allowing you to create a stronger formation.

Source: Blizzard

The reason they decided to bring her back is because she’s funny. This is one of those mechanics that players really loved. The folks at Blizzard explain to us that the Titans expansion was perfect for bringing back this mechanic. Now, bringing back these mechanics also means that they don’t arrive the same as before, it’s more a matter of adding something to them so they don’t feel identical and add something else.

If you were interested in the expansion, you can pre-order it in two different packs. Don’t forget that this new expansion of hearthstone It will be out on August 1st. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

