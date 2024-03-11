













Hearthstone turns 10 years old and this is how Blizzard celebrates it









In case you didn't know, the taverns of everything Azeroth They are celebrating as Hearthstone's tenth anniversary is celebrated. Now, how are you celebrating? What can you do to be part of this very special event?

First you must understand that this tenth anniversary of Hearthstone is just the beginning as it is the first step that will take us to the 30th birthday. Warcraft which will be held later.

Now, in the case of the digital TCG of BlizzardIt should be noted that players will be able to enjoy various activities and rewards to commemorate the launch of this title.

The party in Hearthstone

Many of the Hearthstone 10th Anniversary gifts are now available and come with:

12 special cards including a “gift” card for each class, as well as an additional special card: Elta Bernero!

A special Rewards Track to earn golden versions of all 12 gift cards and even a special birthday coin.

Source: Blizzard

As you read this, players can complete quests to earn a special 10th Anniversary card back. Also, on the game's YouTube channel there is a video in which that iconic music is available that will make you want to visit the taverns of Azeroth.

The important thing is that you start playing and enjoy all those extras that make the experience better. Anyway, you go up in the rankings, you get some coins. Anything can happen because we are talking about a very special party.

What can you do in World of Warcraft to celebrate Hearthstone?

Those who also go hard world of warcraft and want to be part of the Hearthstone celebrations will find various rewards and activities.

Burning Pegasus Mount: Starting today through May 14, players can try out Hearthstone to earn this mount, which is an homage to the original Pegasus mount that was available when this TCG was first released. Players must complete the tutorial in order to receive this mount and those who have already completed it will only need to log in.

Be part of the Hearthstone tournament events: Starting today through March 18, these events will take place in Stormwind Harbor, Durotar (outside of Orgrimmar), and in Valdrakken, where players can play a round of Hearthstone within World of Warcraft! ! If they stay long enough during the tournaments, players will be able to see the special Fizbang encounter (just like the Diablo IV launch event with the Treasure Goblins), where they can earn additional special rewards, such as:

Nautical Rose Frame

Serge's Pet

Hearthstone board game

Collector's 32-Slot Carrier Bag

The Tabard of the Tavern

Hearthstone: Hearthstone

Innkeeper's Belt Transmogrification

What do you think of these ads? It's a good time to get into this fun TCG, right?

