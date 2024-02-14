A birthday is always a cause for celebration: even more so if it is celebrated with a game that has entertained and amused us for a long time. 10 years. Hearthstone certainly needs no introduction and “cards” have been passed on its virtual tables: today there are different game modes and different ways to approach them. But what's new coming? Let's find out!

The year of Pegasus

With the advent of the new Gaming Year we will forcefully enter theYear of Pegasus, which will bring with it quite a few new features such as, for example, the fact that from next March 11th every player will be able to download the soundtrack of the game and listen to it wherever they want. He arrives the new Main set which will undergo variations, bringing with it old glories of the past into play.





There will also be new completely new cards that will be added to the Main set: we can only welcome Gnomelia and the SALVO Pilot (the latter really very interesting in terms of customization). For those who play World of WarcraftFurthermore, it will be possible to obtain a special mount, called the Burning Hearthstone Steed!

Gifts coming soon

With the advent of the new year, there will also be room for new expansion, the Frizzabombe Laboratory: by logging into the game, starting today you will be rewarded with the legendary Colifiero the Artist. In addition to the Colifiero minion, you will also receive Harth Maltoforte who will celebrate these 10 years with you but the surprises don't end here.

Always with the arrival of the new year you will have a special Back as a gift to celebrate the event, but to obtain it you will have to actively participate in the event which will be held between February 27th and March 19th!

New expansion The Frizzabombe Laboratory

The new expansion is also coming, The Frizzabombe Laboratory, which as every time will be purchasable with the Mega Package or with the normal Package. Obviously the difference lies in the price and the things you will receive: for the Mega Package we talk about 80 Normal Packs, 10 Golden Packs, Exclusive Card Back and the Pirate Sneer Hero Model, Guaranteed Golden Legendary, Guaranteed Fine Legendary And two copies of the Epic card Sleeper in the Corridor in early access!

The normal package will instead contain reduced versions of what is announced above: 60 booster packs and 2 Golden Legendary cards from Frizzabombe's Laboratory, the Sgrin the Pirate hero backand finally 2 copies of the Epic card Sleeping in the Corridor in early access!