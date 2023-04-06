The Festival of Legends Of Hearthstone is coming next week and during yesterday evening we had the opportunity to test the quality of this expansion, thanks to an account provided to us by Blizzardcontaining all the unlocked game cards and the permission to build decks that have at least 10 cards from the new expansion inside them.

We found ourselves facing professional streamers and other colleagues from the international press but we didn’t start unprepared: we had years of experience with Visio TV as a guest from YouTube And Dariomg who held the role of coach of the event as the top deckbuilding expert of the game, obviously there was also who is writing to you or ours Titian.

New cards, new symphony

Over the course of our three-hour trial of The Festival of Legends we got to try out different decks and new card interactions That, thanks to Dariomg who provided us with lists and technical supportthey did go crazy with laughter and fun even when we lost the fights, after all we weren’t interested in winning at all costs, we were there to find out how the cards worked.

Let’s start from class that turned out to be more complex to play but in a way also the most satisfying, the Thief: thanks to a checklist we were able to test Weavinga 3-cost minion with a 1/3 body that reads “Assault. Combos: Gains +1/+1 for every other card with Combo you’ve played this game” making him an opponent not to be taken lightly as bad as hell the minion comes into play with characteristics type 5/8 and similar; next to the Tessirime, the Breakdance spell fits perfectly, which with just one mana returns the selected minion to your hand, creating a Dancer with the characteristics of the revived minion but with more Assault. All this also considering the weapon Scratcher which when depleted recharges our mana crystals. In short, the thief in version Combo is likely to be one of the most popular decks at the launch of the expansion.





Another super star list of the evening was undoubtedly that of Shaman Ragnaros or a combo shaman that allows the player to find himself with a frightening number of Ragnaros in play, through the use of different cards in combination with each other which are: the weapon Jazz bass which once exhausted will discount the cards in our hand that have the ability Overloadthe legendary minion Inzah that discounts cards with Overload for the rest of the game, then it's used RUN OUT, INSECT! a spell capable of transforming any minion into Ragnaros the Lord of Fire and from there he uses an 8 mana spell he owns Overload (which consequently will cost us much less) capable of copying one of our minions up to three times and, as it happens, in the field there will almost always be only Ragnaros so we could end the match with the automatic damage of the Firelord. Shaman promoted with full marks.

The magicianwhich has always been one of the classes with the most solutions in the field, it turned out to be a real miracle thanks to one card in particular that, in all honesty, we believe will be nerfed shortly after the expansion's launch: we're talking about the weapon Cosmic keyboard, a weapon capable of creating elementals that have characteristics equal to the cost of the spell we just cast, really powerful considering that it can repeat this thing up to three times since it has 3 integrity points. Then there is the legendary magic Maximus of the infinitesimal what will he do to us Come to life a spell in addition to the fact that, if we use it with its Final ability, running out of mana at our disposal, this spell will return to our hand at the end of the turn: paradoxically an infinite resource. Undoubtedly powerful is the minion Holotechnician which at 3 cost turns out to be a devastating 3/4 capable of destroying any minion after it has taken exactly 1 damage. The mage proves to be a very strong class as alwaysno doubt.

Soccer player And Druid deserve a unison citation as both point to aggression, although the latter of the two also possesses a connotation “control” which takes advantage of the magnification of his Power Hero so that he himself becomes a devastating attack machine. The hunter aims to pressure us with minions that power each other up and spell cards that do the same while the Druid aims to create infinite creatures that are already large and strong in themselves. Definitely promoted.

Of the other classes in the game we have seen a Paladino a little undertonehe probably won't be at the top of the ladder as he has been for the last few months, while we expect great things from him Sorcerer and from Death Knight. To underline the power of the legendary common to all classes ETC, the Manager which allows us to put 3 cards of our choice in his "pocket" and let us choose it when he comes into play by adding this card to our hand.

The Festival of Legends in conclusion

Festival of Legends turns out to be a high-profile setwhose "power level" of the cards may have slipped past us at first glance but which, bouquets in hand, it was expressed in its entirety, allowing us first and foremost the most unbridled funsecondly the possibility of achieving victory in different ways even with the same deck which is always a good thing. Classes more or less all have something that makes them competitive with each otherof course it should be considered that the Paladin and the Priest seem to not shine in comparison to their opponents but maybe it's only a matter of time before some genius invents a new list for them, which can make them more competitive. An applause goes to the restoration work of the Precious paperswidely discussed during their sortie as they had that Sepia tone that many players didn't like and blizzardsafter listening to the opinion of the community has recreated these cards adding the color, a new border and the total absence of the text leaving the image in its entirety inside the paper. Find the Precious cards directly below, see you next week with the complete launch of the expansion and our classic Live unpacking!