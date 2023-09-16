













Hearthstone: Titans will have a minikit for September 19









In the story behind this expansion of hearthstone Many years have passed since the Titans left the city of Ulduar and delegated the task of restoring balance to the guardians.

Something evil woke up… Yogg-Saron, the ancient god who was locked under the city, finally broke free and caused disasters in the city of Ulduar. The most important thing about this event is the appearance of the first legendary neutral Titan: Yogg-Saron.

Now, surprises are coming for the game, there will be anomalies for a limited time. They will apply to games in the Standard, Wild, Arena and Unforeseen formats, for a limited time. This means that a random rule will be applied to the game to cause chaos and disrupt strategies.

Source: Blizzard

We also recommend:

What else is coming with the Hearthstone: Titans minikit?

Unforeseen October season

The October season hearthstone Unforeseen mode (starting October 1) brings with it the new Marvels XL rules, allowing players to create decks using 30 to 40 cards. The hero’s health will be proportional to the number of cards included, so build your deck well!

Chaotic Aesthetic Items

Add new skins, emotions and boards to your style, including Xyrella Investigator; Lich Lord, Togwaggle and more.

The great yogg escape

Complete missions and help a disorganized team rescue their comrade Yogg in this limited-time event.

What do you think of this addition? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news

(Visited 13 times, 10 visits today)