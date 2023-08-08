Hearthstone TITAN came out August 3, bringing with it 145 new cards in the game meta, including the fearsome protagonists of the same name of the expansion, the latter capable of overturning the games in the true sense of the word. Today, as usual, the classic “shooting corrections” arrive, i.e. the balances that Blizzard periodically makes to prevent some cards from taking over the game: here are the 27.0.3 patch notes.

Card updates

The devs only touched very few cards this time, two to be exact, but they specified that this retouching was as minimal as necessary for the purposes of the game: the cards you will see below have been the protagonists of various experiences lived in negative by the players, for this reason it was the case that you put your hand to them. In a couple of weeks, we will however have another balance patchwhen the team expects to have collected more data and also retrace their steps if needed.

Solid alibi

Old Version: Mana cost 2

New Version: Mana cost 3

No changes to the text of the Magician exclusive card which allows the latter to receive only one damage at a time from each source.

Lab Builder

Old Version: Mana cost 4

New Version: Mana cost 5

No change here either Thief exclusive card which will continue to rage in the ladder despite a slight delay in terms of turns.

Duels

Robosummoner it is no longer selectable in deckbuilding, nor can it be found in any way in this mode.

Bug fixes