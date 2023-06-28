It promises to be a hot summer but thanks to TITANthe new expansion of Hearthstone, you will have a little more freshness starting from August 1st. The central theme is the Norse one, with heroes and protagonists of the events that made Asgard and Valhalla famous throughout the world: here are the details.

Ability

Titan – Every class in the game will get a Legendary Titan taken from the Gods of Azeroth. Each Titan has 3 skills and will be able to choose which one to activate once per turn, then unlocking the next one. At the end of the selection of the 3 skills, the Titan will become a full-fledged Servant and can attack normally.

– Every class in the game will get a Legendary Titan taken from the Gods of Azeroth. Each Titan has 3 skills and will be able to choose which one to activate once per turn, then unlocking the next one. At the end of the selection of the 3 skills, the Titan will become a full-fledged Servant and can attack normally. Forge – At the cost of two mana you can move a card with the “forge” ability to your deck and obtain (by shaping it) a “Forged” version, i.e. more powerful than the previous one.

– At the cost of two mana you can move a card with the “forge” ability to your deck and obtain (by shaping it) a “Forged” version, i.e. more powerful than the previous one. Magnetism – We knew that “old acquaintances would come back” and now it is once again possible to fuse Robots with the Magnetism ability together.

New Minions

Come to us the heroes of the Titans or the Guardians, capable of unleashing the wrath of their lords and of shaping the battlefield in favor of whoever has the audacity to put them into play. Each class will get a Legendary Guardian minion to add to their deck to experience just how fearsome the fury of the Titans can be.

Upon logging into the game, every player will be rewarded with the Legendary card Yogg-Saron Prison, the first Legendary Generic Place capable of casting 4 random spells on a target of your choice. Obviously this effect can be activated 3 times as her resistance says.

The graphics of Legendary Prized of TITANI has been completely revisited, guaranteeing the 15 Prized cards featured in the set, all the splendor they deserve. Below you will find an example, while we remind you that Precious cards can be disenchanted with the same amount of Dust that a Golden Legendary would give you, while they cannot be created: to obtain them you will have to find them in envelopes or buy them in case of offers at the shop.

TITAN brings with it 145 new trading cards: Packs can be hoarded by pre-purchasing the TITANI-Pack or the MEGA-Pack. In the first case you will get:

60 card packs, containing 5 cards each with a guaranteed rare or higher per pack.

Two random TITAN Legendaries

Inge card back

If instead you aim at the MEGA-Package you will get:

80 Envelopes

5 Golden Envelopes

1 Random Legendary Prime

1 Random Golden Legendary

Zilliax Diamond version

The Death Knight Inge hero model

Inge card back

We await the arrival of the TITANS and all their fury.