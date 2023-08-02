













Hearthstone: Titans is now available and this is what you need to know









According to WoW lore, the huge souls of the titans were the way to Azerotg and will now be in Hearthstone. This new expansion includes 145 cards with 11 legendary Titan minions, each endowed with three unique powers that you will unleash before attacking the enemy.

With the power of guardians in the cards in your hand, you will be able to take advantage of the new keyword that is Forge and will make the cards you use now much stronger.

Source: Blizzard

“The age of the TITANS has arrived, bringing arcane magic and ancient technology to the mortal citizens of Azeroth.commented executive producer Nathan Lyons-Smith. “The Hearthstone team created some giant minions and mechanics in this expansion, and we’re excited to see what players will get to create with these new celestial powers in their decks. This is how myths are born!”

As if that wasn’t enough, the magnetism keyword returns, allowing minions to be able to magnetize to other minions on the battlefield. It must be emphasized that Titans is the second expansion so far in the Year of the Wolf.

Source: Blizzard

We Also Recommend: Blizzard Releases World of Warcraft Charity Pet Pack in Support of BlueChek Ukraine

Hearthstone: The different prices of the Titans expansion

Titans is now available to all Hearthstone fans, the question is, how is it? Well, it’s time to solve that question so that you get an idea of ​​what you should spend in the game.

The Taberna de Titanes pass costs 379.99 MXN or 2,000 runic stones. This bundle unlocks all items up to your current Reward Path level.

The golden TITANS combo is priced at 759.99 MXN or 4,000 runic stones. It comes with a golden legendary card and 12 golden packs.

There is also another TITANES combo, but at a cheaper price of 379.99 MXN that comes with 2 random legendary cards, 10 Titans packs, and 10 standard packs.

To give you an idea, 1000 runestones cost you 189.99 MXN.

Are you going to get into this Hearthstone expansion? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)