The first letter that we are going to present to you Hearthstone: Showdown in the Badlands Its the Holy Cowboy (Holy Cowboy) which has a value of 3 mana, is of the Paladin class and has “Battlecry” which summons a random cost 1 minion.

Holy Cowboy (Holy Cowboy) makes your next Holy spell cost 2 mana less. This brings us to the next letter called Helper Aura (Deputization Aura), which is a spell where your leftmost minion (the one summoned with Holy Cowboy) has more than 3 Attack and Robavida (damage dealt by this minion restores health to your hero) for 3 turns.

Keep an eye on this combination when it arrives Showdown in the Badlands because it looks like it will keep several players busy figuring out how to defend themselves. In addition, for the fourth turn the player would have 3 free mana.

To make the aforementioned combo even faster, we present the letter of Silverwing (Hi HO Silverwing), a Dragon creature that costs 2 mana, which has Divine Shield and Deathrattle. When he dies, he activates the effect of going to look for a Holy spell, in this case, the ideal is to go for Helper Aura to use at the time. Because of its value, Divine Shield is a very useful gift.

The last Holy Card that we present to you is Enforce the Law (Down the Law) which costs 2 mana and has the Switchable ability where it sets a minion’s Health and Attack to 1. It also has Draw which then deals 1 damage to it. The nice thing is that you can swap it back into your deck to reactivate its effect.

When does Hearthstone: Showdown in the Badlands come out?

Hearthstone: Showdown in the Badlands It will be available from November 14 and you can now make a reservation through several combos:

Mega Combo: 80 Badlands Showdown card packs, 10 gold card packs, 1 random legendary flagship card, 1 legendary gold card, Druid hero skin, and Ulfar card back.

Combo: Includes 60 booster packs, 2 random legendary cards, and Ulfar’s card back.

These purchase combos are available until the expansion's release.

