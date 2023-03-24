Goodbye to Standard mode for Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind, and Divided in Alterac Vale which will make way for the new Hearthstone expansions, first of all the Festival of Legends which inaugurates theYear of the Wolf and will bring with it several updates to the Main setLet’s go in order and find out what it is.

blizzards decided to be softer with the Main set to which he is adding more new skills to the cards we already know, as well as unexpected balances combined with already coordinated and previously declared changeover stages.

Exchange Skill : hence this ability it will become “timeless” or could be inserted into any expansion old and new.

: hence this ability old and new. The Return of Magnetism : already known skill that returns “fixed-term” in the Main Set we don’t know how long it will stay with us, so play it as much as you can!

: already known skill that returns we don’t know how long it will stay with us, so play it as much as you can! The Priest and the Overheal ability: the cards dedicated to the Priest will now also have the “timeless” ability Overheal that, in the event that the target of a cure is healed by a score exceeding its maximum health, will trigger a specific effect different from time to time (indicated on the card itself).

TO this addressyou will find an iconography with all the cards that will leave the Main Set and which will be replaced by the others on the right column, is in English but don’t be afraid: the images are clearly distinguishable. At this link Instead, you will find all the cards that have undergone additions such as the Trade ability for example, as above it is in English but easy to understand.

Festival of Legends

The new expansion that ushers in the Year of the Wolf is coming soon, from the beginning of April 2023 you can unleash the power of Musical Instruments in this epic festival with ETC as protagonist (legendary card that is already given to you when you log in to the game).

Ultimate skill : if you play a card with the aforementioned ability and while doing so you run out of mana, a special effect will be activated!

: if you play a card with the aforementioned ability and while doing so you run out of mana, a special effect will be activated! Musicians and Songs : for each class, a Musician or a legendary minion representing the best singer or musician of that class, accompanied by another legendary card or the most famous Song that that class knows.

: for each class, a Musician or a legendary minion representing the best singer or musician of that class, accompanied by another legendary card or the most famous Song that that class knows. Weapons and… Tools : each class will get weapons that are also musical instruments with Deathrattle ability upgradeable during the game for a final with a bang!

: each class will get weapons that are also musical instruments with Deathrattle ability upgradeable during the game for a final with a bang! Harmonic Magic : the numbers of these spells will change depending on the turn, whether Harmonic or Dissonant, follow the rhythm to maximize its impact.

: the numbers of these spells will change depending on the turn, whether Harmonic or Dissonant, follow the rhythm to maximize its impact. Explosive soloists: “Solo” minions will only perform at their best if you have no other minions on the battlefield – hover the stage for their performance.

The Festival of Legends can be pre-purchased in the Base Pack which entitles you to 60 booster packs, 2 random Festival Legendary cards, and the Hedanis Card Back at a cost of €49.99 or you can buy the Mega-package which entitles you to 80 booster packs of the set, the Hedanis Back Back, 2 random Golden Legendary Festival cards, the Priest-class Hedanis Hero skin, and 10 Golden Festival card packs per cost of €79.99. Find everything at this link.