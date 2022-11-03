In the past months there had been some clues and in these days the rumors had become more and more insistent, up to the impressive announcement last night: the next expansion of Hearthstone will finally add the Death Knight as an eleventh playable class.

Team 5, the Hearthstone developers, have announced that the new set, “Advance of the Lich King”, will launch on December 6 and will contain 203 new cards. The number is so high (sets are usually 135 cards) because it will include 32 free base cards for the Death Knight, whose initial collection will include 68 cards, a substantial increase from the 45 with which the Demon Hunter, the latter. new class, was launched.

The Death Knight’s starting hero will obviously be Arthas Menethil. There must always be a Lich King, and for WoW Arthas fans he is the most iconic character. Arthas will have a larger card collection than Illidan at launch because it actually functions as multiple classes in one. And the reason is the runes.



Here are some of the cards with runic powers.

Just as Death Knights use runes as resources in WoW, building a Death Knight deck means selecting cards based on their runic alignment. There are three types of runes that appear on his cards: Blood (red), Frost (blue), and Unholy (green). Not all Arthas cards have runes or but others have one to three of a certain type. For example, Pezzacarne is a legendary minion with a single blood rune, while the Frost Dragon’s Fury is a spell that has three frost runes, while the Battle Necromancer is a double-rune spell of Unholy.

The number of runes on a card is important because the deck will have to be built according to a preset combination of three runes; it will be necessary to choose that combination by setting three runes at the beginning of the composition of the deck, which will then determine the type of cards that can be included. To include Fury of the Frost Dragon, for example, we would have to dedicate all three slots to the runes of Frost, but to include Flesh Fleshfisher you will only have to assign a single blood rune.

As a result, Death Knight decks work differently than all other Hearthstone classes, because their class cards have an additional restriction. The advantage, from a design standpoint, is that cards with two and three runes tend to be powerful and very synergistic with their corresponding playing style.



The hero power of the Death Knight.

You can opt for a “triple blood” deck (which will tend to be very slow and control) or create a more time-oriented mix with spells and small minions by choosing “double frost, single impiety” or any other combination of runes that might come to you. in mind. Our opponent won’t know what kind of deck we’re playing until he has seen more cards and deduced the rune combination, which will likely make mulliganing against Arthas a real challenge.

We then move on to the power of the hero, the heart of the functioning of any class. It’s called the Ghoul’s Charge, it costs 2 Mana and says, “Summon a 1/1 Ghoul with Charge. He dies at the end of the turn.” The most important piece of information though is that the new Hearthstone class thrives on accumulating corpses. of Death, next to our Mana Crystals meter we will find a new corpse meter. Every time one of our minions dies, they create a corpse which some Death Knight cards can then spend to generate powerful effects. For example, Army of the Dead is a 5 Mana, 2 Runes Unholy runic spell that reads “Revive up to 5 Corpses as 2/2 Ghouls Risen with Assault.”

Or there’s Corpse Blast, a 5-Mana, 2 Blood runic spell that says, “Detonate a corpse to deal 1 damage to all minions. If there are minions still alive, repeat the effect.” Generate and then use. a considerable amount of corpses are a key part of using this new class.



Thirst for Mana is the new keyword.

As per tradition, “The Lich King’s Advance” will add a new keyword, new game mechanics and the return of an old skill. “Thirst for Mana” is the new keyword that makes cards more flexible. Cards with this ability activate additional effects when you have enough Mana Crystals left after playing them. They become stronger then with the passage of time and reached certain amounts of mana. In addition, the mana needed to activate these upgrades will not be consumed, just reach the required threshold.

As of yesterday the “undead” are added as a minion type and now double tags are even possible, such as “undead beast” or “undead dragon”.

And what ability could best represent the undead if not “Rebirth”? Directly from the Wild set “The Saviors of Uldum”, this keyword will become part of the “evergreen” abilities, that is, always present in the game; equipped minions will return to life with only 1 health after being defeated.

There are not a few news announced last night, but Team 5 wanted to add the icing on the cake: the wild set “The Knights of the Frozen Throne” will return for a month in the Standard format and all the cards will be available for free for all. The reason for this choice is quickly explained: the Death Knights and the Lich King had already made their appearance on Hearthstone with this expansion, so what better way to pass the wait for the new expansion than to brush up on the cards of a of the best Hearthstone expansions ever?

Advance of the Lich King will be released on December 6 and, as usual, there are various pre-order packs to choose from and for the first time it will be possible to purchase them even after a week of the expansion’s release. We can’t wait to try and review for you what looks like the coolest Hearthstone update ever!