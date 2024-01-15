On Hearthstone of Blizzard, the Lore of the game often reigns supreme and it is in this spirit that the entire game world continues to expand: we are still in the Badlands (which we have told you about extensively but if you missed something, take a look here) and while the mining activities of Rocciasanguinia continue unabated and yes, by going too far they have awakened Elementals and not exactly friendly creatures. Get ready, we're about to get into it In the Depths of Deepholm!

Elise Cercastelle will find herself allied with Brann Minatore who will try to upset the fate of the “game” while we players could count on 38 new cardsand, with the magical return of the Bi-Classes, very powerful cards that can be used indiscriminately for example by the Priest and the Thief, exploiting different strategies and applications.

The Paladin and it Shaman they will receive new rewards from the Unearth skill: new Spells and upgrades for the two classes, while each class will get 4 Bi-class cards. Two new generic Legendary Minions: Therazane, the Rock Mother fundamental for those looking to build an Elementals-themed deck, while the other will be Brann Miner above; a Diamond variant of the latter is also planned.

It starts again in February the Unpredictable season with new rules: It will be possible to build decks using only common cards, however you will also have access to the expansions arriving in the Year of the Dragon. The surprises don't end: the event returns, like every year Moon Festival who will bring with him two hero models as a gift and well 3 cards in Fine variant!

See you next time January 18th with the advent of the new Rocciafonda Mini-set which we remind you will cost €14.99 or 2000 Gold (currency available in game) or you could “pimp” your decks with the Golden variant, priced at €69.99 or 10,000 gold; the last of the two variants also contains Brann Miner in Diamond variant!