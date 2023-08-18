Hearthstone is in full swing: a few days ago we told you about the news in the Battle modearriving on August 22nd, today the new Special Set dedicated to the format appears Wildthat is to say Caverns of Time! This is a total novelty for the game, that is, a set of cards that does not actually come out for Standard mode: exactly, the cards inside the packs will only be valid in Wild mode.

From the point of view of the history of the game, or how this set of cards originates, we find the Infinite Dragonflight attempting a “theft of time” to turn the tide of the Battle of Ahn’Qiraj against the Old God C’thun. The set will contain some cards already familiar to veteranscosmetic items for cards and listen, listen, completely new cards.

Caverns of Time will contain a total of 147 cardsdivided into 113 cards already in the game but upgraded and others 34 completely new cards. Let’s explain the matter better 113 enhanced cards: these are cards that, probably, the veterans of the game will already have in their collection: well if you already own them you will find them already enhanced (i.e. with different effects than usual) in the collection and consequently, thanks to the “duplicate protection” you will not be able to find them in the packs before having completed all the cards of Caverns of Time.

The “duplicate protection” offers the possibility to those who have already played in the past to have fun equally during the unpacking at the launch of the expansion. It does not end here: Caverns of Time he also carries with him new aesthetic versions of the cards you already know (and not) that can be found in variants Precious. See you next time August 31 with the advent of this new expansion!