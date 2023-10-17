Yesterday we had the opportunity to discuss Chad Nerving, Technical Game Designer Of Hearhstone and face of the communication videos that we always see online, and Cora Georgiou, Senior Game Designer of the company. Over the course of the hour we spent together online, we asked some specific questions about the progress of the game and what the future holds for us: Showdown in the Badlands it will be the new expansion that comes next November 14th.

Below are the questions that were asked to Blizzard’s Game Designers.

When will Showdown in the Badlands come out? How many cards will it contain?

Chad Nerving: Showdown in the Badlands will arrive, after the usual spoiler period with the gradual release of the online cards, next November 14 . The expansion will bring with it 150 new cards and, to all those who log in, a Legendary card will be given away .

Cora Georgiou: not at the moment, the Mini Sets are a fundamental component for us, so they will not be removed, on the contrary, they will always have a predominant role.

Cora Georgiou: No, at the moment the Titan and Colossi Servants will remain exclusive in their expansions. However, there will also be iconic Minions in Showdown in the Badlands. A lot, but really Very iconic it will be dedicated to the Warrior .

Chad Nerving: It’s something we’ve always thought and that, with the test of Diablo (which has been playable over time, ed.), we’re convinced that players like the idea, but we’re not yet ready to implement it. In any case It’s not something we rule outand which we may consider in the future of the game.

The expansion Showdown in the Badlands is set in the Far West, so although we haven’t seen anything yet, they told us that we can expect the classic elements of the western world, such as guns, bows and rifles, and the new “Digging” mechanic which will allow you to find buried treasures.