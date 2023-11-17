Hearthstone he is almost at his tenth birthday and we can only congratulate him Blizzard for this gamble (won!) in establishing itself as a valid alternative to the previous “Lords of Card Games” who had been raging for several years. With Showdown in the Badlands we fall into one Wild West scenery very suggestive which, we must admit, did not completely convince us at the beginning, but which we learned to appreciate on the battlefield. Enjoy this review and related analysis of the heroes that feature in the game.

Whoever shoots first…

Showdown in the Badlands brings with it several new features, starting with skills, and then moving on to various collateral activities such as Badlands Recovery Envelopes, an interesting new feature, designed to allow both new players to obtain many cards and veterans to return to the game. Each Badlands Recovery Pack will give you access to a mix of cards, from 5 to 50 for each of the four expansions present in the current meta: the more cards missing from your collection, the greater the number of cards each pack will give you.

We got to open 20 envelopes of Recovery and we also found a huge multitude of cards: a lot Dust for us, or a real treasure for other players. Speaking of skills, there’s the new wording Quick Handwhich allows you to obtain enormous advantages if the card that owns it comes played on the same turn it is added to your hand: whoever shoots first, shoots twice!

Dig up and the other mechanics which is present in this set of cards: some cards will allow you to “dig” in search of precious treasures. You will activate Unearth several times, the greater the rarity of the rewardshowever it should be considered that they are also there many cards that will activate effects related to this mechanic, without actually having it in their text. Innovating a game that has been going on for almost 10 years is no small feat, and in this case Blizzard has done its job very well.

New expansion, new meta-game?

Showdown in the Badlands brings with it several new decks, each for each hero in the game, with specific mechanics and memorable cards (not just legendary). Let’s find out:

Thief – Although it has always been a complex class, the Thief struggles to find competitive space in this mid-range and similar meta-game, or in any case on a basis in which we often find ourselves playing beyond turn 8. The two most competitive lists , divided into Big (a deck that aims to have a lot of “fat” creatures) and the new one Ogre archetype they don’t take him beyond the bottom of the league table position #11.

– Although it has always been a complex class, the Thief struggles to find competitive space in this mid-range and similar meta-game, or in any case on a basis in which we often find ourselves playing beyond turn 8. The two most competitive lists , divided into (a deck that aims to have a lot of “fat” creatures) and the new one they don’t take him beyond the bottom of the league table Warrior – Position #10 for our hero Warrior who, as often happens, takes on the role of a control deck strong with substantial minions but who struggle to find their resolution on the field. Sin.

– for our hero Warrior who, as often happens, takes on the role of a strong with substantial minions but who struggle to find their resolution on the field. Sin. Priest – Mechanically, this hero should use a version of Overheal, but he doesn’t really shine in the current meta and struggles to overcome the position #9 of our ranking, with the lists of Not dead . Priest hasn’t shined in Standard in a while, and he probably received the worst cards possible in this set. Mechanically, this hero should use a version of Overheal, but he doesn’t really shine in the current meta and struggles to overcome theof our ranking, with the lists of Highlanders he was born in. Priest hasn’t shined in Standard in a while, and he probably received the worst cards possible in this set.

Magician – Position #8 for our little wizard who is struggling to find his way (after having dominated the top of the rankings for years). The most promising lists of him are Magician of Secrets (the archetype par excellence of the Magician ed.) and the new Rainbow.

for our little wizard who is struggling to find his way (after having dominated the top of the rankings for years). The most promising lists of him are (the archetype par excellence of the Magician ed.) and the new Demon Hunter – Illidan and his companions do not reach mid-table, relegated to position #7 of our review: their two best lists are not bad, but unfortunately they have less “fuel” than the competition. The first is Aggressive and loses badly in a meta like this, the second variant Highlanders not convincing.

– Illidan and his companions do not reach mid-table, relegated to of our review: their two best lists are not bad, but unfortunately they have less “fuel” than the competition. The first is and loses badly in a meta like this, the second variant not convincing. Shaman – Thrall has probably yet to find his most congenial form, long gone are the days of “Shaman-stone” when he raged in the meta with brutal force. In any case, position#6 of respect, by a whisker not towards the top of the rankings but we think he can do better. The best lists are Elementals And Highlanders.

Hunter – Location #5 for what has been one of the top contenders in the last 6 months of gaming: Rexxar and his beasts don’t make the podium by a long shot, although his variants are still successful in the right hands. We recommend you try a list Highlanders and a definite “ Hooded ” that is, aiming at situations of protection of one’s servants.

for what has been one of the top contenders in the last 6 months of gaming: Rexxar and his beasts don’t make the podium by a long shot, although his variants are still successful in the right hands. We recommend you try a list and a definite “ ” that is, aiming at situations of protection of one’s servants. Druid – just missing the podium, undoubtedly a winner, our Malfurion performed very well, strong by one Draghi variant really intriguing. Here we are talking about strong decks in general, so in the right hands and some extra thinking it can also be very successful and fun. Closes in position #4.

– just missing the podium, undoubtedly a winner, our Malfurion performed very well, strong by one really intriguing. Here we are talking about strong decks in general, so in the right hands and some extra thinking it can also be very successful and fun. Death Knight – Arthas has undoubtedly made a great comeback with a variant Rainbow which does not seem to have any particular rivals, although its position in the rankings is the number #3 : not so much for the validity of the lists, but rather the excessive power of the first two heroes in the ranking is truly senseless. Find the best list at the YouTuber’s video Dariomg to this address, There are also other interesting lists in the description.

– Arthas has undoubtedly made a great comeback with a variant which does not seem to have any particular rivals, although its position in the rankings is the : not so much for the validity of the lists, but rather the excessive power of the first two heroes in the ranking is truly senseless. Find the best list at the YouTuber’s video There are also other interesting lists in the description. Sorcerer – Second place but only on paper, because this list really fights very well for the podium: thanks to Gul’dan’s renowned ability to draw and the infinite power of the class cards present in the Unearth mechanic. Here is the list !

– Second place but only on paper, because this list really fights very well for the podium: thanks to Gul’dan’s renowned ability to draw and the infinite power of the class cards present in the Unearth mechanic. ! Paladin – Last but first of all: Uther doesn’t seem to want to leave the podium to anyone, considering he’s been occupying it for over six months. In version Highlanders this deck never lacks answers or fuel to keep going even beyond the fifteenth turn.

An unequal duel

Showdown in the Old Badlands undoubtedly a stale meta-game, made up of aggressive decks and without too much reasoning behind them: here the games last longer and give greater satisfaction. In our opinion, the real Achilles’ heel of expansion remains Reno, Lone Ranger, a card common to all classes, which replaces your hero.

The problem of this “hero card” is that in fact it really is Too strong: it has too much of an impact on the table, whether you play it or against you. The risk with similar cards is that they get ruined game and competition, because this card really in fact he has no answers:

Removes everything (servants, places and portals) only to the opponent!

(servants, places and portals) Lacia only one space for the enemy for the next round.

for the next round. There gives 5 armor points .

. Change Hero Power in one that interchanges every turn, and every effect is “problematic” for the opponent.

In short, we like Reno’s design, but it probably needs to be revised and corrected to make the game more enjoyable. Another problem lies in Azerite Serpentthe Legendary obtainable through Unearth, exclusive to the Sorcerer (fortunately!) which effectively steals 10 hit points from the opponent there is no way he can recover. Blizzard has already announced that it will make a Hot-fix on this card, but for now it is bringing the meta to its knees. Showdown in the Badlands still entertains and fascinates, an excellent job by Blizzard for its card game.