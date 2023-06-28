













Hearthstone revealed Titans, its latest expansion with new game mechanics







As its name says, hearthstone Titans consists of 145 new cards and, best of all, it arrives in August. If you’re one of those who like to pre-order, there’s an 80-pack Mega Combo, 5 gold packs, 1 random Legendary Insignia card, and 1 random gold Legendary card, the Death Knight Inge hero skin, and card back, and a legendary diamond card from Zilliax.

There’s also another 60-pack combo, 2 random non-gold legendary cards, and Inge’s card back. On top of that, starting June 27, all players who log in will receive Yogg-Saron Prison, the first neutral Legendary location.

What are the new mechanics for Hearthstone?

Usually every time a new expansion comes to hearthstone It is accompanied by new game mechanics that greatly adjust the combat experience and, incidentally, change the meta. Here we present them to you:

New Titan Minions: Each of the eleven Titans has a passive ability, plus three additional abilities specific to the class they represent. On each turn you can play one of the three abilities and the titan will attack normally when he has used all of them.

Source: Blizzard

New Keyword: Forge: Cards with the Forge keyword can be upgraded while in your hand. Just drag the card back into your deck at a cost of two mana. This is considered “forging,” and the card will immediately return to your hand with improved mechanics.

Source: Blizzard

Magnetism: The famous Magnetism keyword, which was introduced in the ‘Project K-Boom’ expansion, will return to the meta. Cards with Magnetism will now not need a space on the board to magnetize, allowing you to create a stronger formation.

Source: Blizzard

Hearthstone will make changes to its classic mode

With patch 26.6, hearthstone will replace the Classic mode with the new mode that will be called Unforeseen. This is a ranked mode that will feature changing seasons, and each season will feature rule changes. Crash formats may include select card pools and special rules.

Source: Blizzard

In the first season we will have New Age, a format that includes the essential kit, in addition to those that came from Ashes of Outland onwards. These will be added to the New Age pool once they are added to the game and may be back from time to time.

There will also be special rules this season that will change with the new New Age format: neutral cards will not be allowed. This will allow you to re-experience the previous cards, but from a new perspective.

On the other hand, hearthstone invites you to join the annual Summer Solstice celebration from July 11 to August 1, with special event quests and rewards for hearthstone Traditional and Battlegrounds, including many bundles, Illidan’s Demon Hunter skin, Felflare, and the Togwaggle Spark Hoarder Battlegrounds hero skin.

