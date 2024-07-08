Hearthstone is getting ready to celebrate the next expansion, summer-themed, called Peril in Paradise: as we have already explained, the new set of cards will see our heroes engaged not in the usual Tavern, but in summer parties with a cocktail at hand (or paw!) We are about to reveal four exclusive cards of the Demon Hunter: the cards were sent to us as an Italian exclusive by Blizzard and here they are below.

Seal of Parachuting – Common Card

Let’s start with the first available Municipality (certainly not in terms of importance or power): it is precisely the Seal of Parachutinga Vile spell that is cast and remains active until the next turn. In this case it will allow us to summon on the Battlefield three 1/1 Pirates with Charge, the latter is an ability that is not seen very often anymore and that will allow us to attack with these Minions, even in the turn in which they were summoned but not only: we could even attack the opponent and not only the enemy Minions (provided that there is not an enemy with Taunt).

Adrenaline Demon – Common Card

Second common card revealed is the Servant Adrenaline Demon, a nice 2/2 Demon Pirate at 2 cost that will allow us to have a bonus of +1 in attack to our hero provided that a pirate has attacked this turn. Since he is a pirate himself we can safely say that the attack bonus is all in all guaranteed.

Paragliding – Rare Card

First rare of the two we have exclusively: Paragliding it’s a magic to cost 3 that will make you fish 3 cards to each player but that, thanks to the skill Repudiationwhether it is played when it is on the far right or far left of our hand, he will make us draw cards only for us that we own. A great spell to find or play in aggressive decks like Demon Hunter.

Insidious Cliff – Rare Card

Rare as the land it represents: the Insidious Rupe is a Place which, as we know, has different rules than traditional Hearthstone cards; locations come into play and have a resistance score that will decrease by one for each use. Although these cards occupy one of the 7 available spots on the Battlefield, they have devastating effects. In this specific case, By paying 4 and playing Treacherous Cliff, we could summon 2 1/1 Pirates with Charge and after our hero attacks, the location will immediately become available again. This new mechanic introduced with Peril in Paradise will bring chaos to the Tavern, we are sure of it!

Bonus Pawn – The Missing Token

We have seen almost all of the cards above put one or more tokens into play. Pirates 1/1 but could dear mother Blizzard, in your opinion, leave us without the pawn? Here it is for you, always exclusively, below. Appointment at the virtual “sea” of Peril in Paradise next July 23rd, don’t miss it!