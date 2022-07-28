Trading card games require significant discipline, especially since you need to play them on a regular basis and stay on top of all rule changes. To catch up, we took on the task of testing Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria which showed us several surprises.

We had the opportunity to play with other users and try out a good number of cards. Thanks to that, we want to give you an explanation of everything you need to know about this new expansion that has just arrived at the Blizzard card game.

It is worth emphasizing that this scenario takes place in Shadowlandsso if you play world of warcraftyou will feel identified and, at the same time, you will have fun with all the occurrences in the cards of this new set.

When is Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria coming out? How many cards are there?

Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria comes out August 2, 2022 and comes with 135 new cards. All classes have a total of 10 cards and there are 35 neutrals. Don’t be scared to see so many cards with a high mana cost, the truth is that this expansion speeds up mana generation a lot.

Infuse is Hearthstone’s new ability.

Hearthstone now has a new ability called Infuse which works to absorb anime from allied minions as they die. When a certain amount of minions drops, the Infuse card transforms into a much more powerful version.

The Infuse ability is very clear, the joke is that you get killed by a card, and then an ability is activated: add attack and defense points to the target minion or, failing that, deal damage to all the others. There are many effects that add a lot to control. One of the most interesting was that after dying, a card still dealt random damage to enemies.

The new ability of Infuse. | Font: Blizzard

Wasting this ability can get expensive, especially when it comes to bringing certain cards from your deck to your hand.

Places, the new card type

This is a very particular card, let’s say it looks like Magic artifacts, but with the proviso that you have to let it rest for a turn before you can take advantage of the ability. The bad thing is that they have a shield, so they can attack them and take them out of the field. Let’s just say that way they don’t become as broken in the metagame of Heartstone.

How do the places work? You take it down from your hand, then activate the ability, which can be freezing enemies, transforming minions, dealing damage, etc. This inflates the cards a lot, and also triggers Infuse faster as well. Yes, it’s a joke to learn how to use it, especially when you have to wait for his break to pass.

Places is a new card type in Heartstone. | Font: Blizzard.

Is there presale?

As in any good expansion release of Heartstonethere is presale and you know, there are the different packages of 60 or 80 cards plus some extras so that you feel that it was worth it, in exchange for pure dirt that you did not want in the collection.

There’s no point in getting into the talk of “it’s excellent for those who haven’t played in a while”, because it doesn’t make sense, all this is new and you have to combine it with what you already have to learn to play with it. When the expansion comes out on August 2 we will be able to tell you better how the expansion of Murder at Castle Nathria.

Do not forget to leave your comments